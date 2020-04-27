Zerocalcare: journey to discover the talented Italian author

Share it:

Imagine having to board a train. For one of those trips that, for one reason or another, you need to do alone. Those routes that despite unraveling along solid tracks, you know where they start from but it is not clear to you where they lead. A journey of several hundreds of kilometers, during which you would need a seat neighbor capable of satisfying every second, minute by minute, every sensation, from the most euphoric to the most severe. Well, if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, even without a middle train, do yourself a favor: before starting, take a moment to reach a bookshop or access your trusted digital store, and choose a work by Zerocalcare as your travel companion.

anagrafe Michele Rech, in the world of comic fiction is Zerocalcare. The origin of the name? At the time of joining an online forum he was "inspired" by the advertising of a cleaning product that was broadcast on TV at that time. Born in 1983, he is among the best known authors in the Italian panorama. Born in Arezzo, lived in France and finally settled in Rome, the cartoonist made the neighborhood of Rebibbia his affectionate home: not surprisingly, his production has always been characterized by the rigorous use of typically Roman slang expressions. The author's contribution in clearing customs and making the expression "assumption" significant, used to indicate a more or less unwelcome task, which hangs over the victim like a sort of modern sword of Damocles, made of invitations, deadlines, is significant. constant availability, guilt: in a word, life.

Always active in the world of social centers, Zerocalcare does not hesitate to wander between light narration and busy themes, but without ever dealing with the latter in a didactic way. The author focuses solely on the possibility of offering his own, personal, vision of the world, without making the latter an absolute truth and radically rejects the title of "intellectual", considering it suitable only for those who are "able to offer a key to the world".

Using his alter ego as the protagonist of his stories, Zerocalcare manages to tell the small but huge galaxy that revolves around the life of a single individual, populated by uncertainties, fears, imperfections, but also by feelings, by the family and, above all, by the most precious friendships, able to resist, even if between storms, the growth and difficulties that derive from the construction of a fully adult life. To all this must be added a spontaneous humor, constant references to pop culture ranging from Ken the Warrior to Star Wars and the ability to arouse sincere and unexpected emotions and you will get at least a partial picture of the reasons that made the author so loved and appreciated by a huge audience.

The official debut took place in autumn 2011, with the publication of Armadillo's prophecy and the substantially contextual start of a blog staff on which to publish periodically new short stories. A path that will continue, in a constant crescendo, under the roof of BAO Publishing. And the Milanese publishing house has recently chosen to offer a promotion involving the Zerocalcare comics, as part of the special initiatives activated to encourage reading during these days of forced isolation. A circumstance that led us to retrace, albeit in a forcibly synthetic way, the authorial path of the cartoonist from Rebibbia.

Where to start, between collections and armadillos

"Armadillo's prophecy is called any optimistic forecast based on subjective and irrational elements passed off as logical and objective destined to fuel disappointment, frustration and regrets, over the centuries, amen".

This is the assumption that underlies the first work of Zerocalcare, the writing that still represents the best gateway to the universe of the Roman cartoonist. It is indeed in The prophecy of the armadillo some of the characters destined to remain central in the author's imagination take shape, ranging from friends, such as the peculiar Secco or the wild boar serial seducer, and family members, with the representation of a loving and apprehensive mother with the features of Lady Cocca , obviously taken from Robin Hood Disney home.

The narrative moves fluidly between past and present, with the author's alter ego struggling with the sudden news of the death of Camille, childhood friend and the protagonist's first tender love. A bittersweet story, which at the mere turn of a page will radically change the reader 's feelings and reactions. As can be deduced from the title, the faithful appear here friend Armadillo, embodiment of the author's conscience, with whom the alter ego constantly confronts himself, seeking support and advice.

Once familiarized with the world and the characters that populate it Zeroverso, the reader is ready to try his hand at discovering his other productions. Certainly, the good old order of publication remains the best way to retrace the growth of the author and of those who share the path on paper and ink, but not the only possible choice. The production of the Roman cartoonist in fact divides into collections of short stories and wider works.

For those who prefer to proceed with the former, the options are numerous and all equally valid. Every damn Monday out of two is The telephone directory of greetings, published respectively in 2013 and 2015, they are both made up of boards that have appeared over time on the author's blog, set in an unpublished story that acts as a frame for the material that has already appeared online. More recent it is instead The school of pizzas on Professor Zerocalcare's face. This further collection also includes extracts from publications such as Wired, Best Movie or The Republic, again contextualized by an unpublished narration that offers new context to the work.

Full breath

Although the episodic narrative still remains part of the author's activity today, the transition to a wider story took place from the beginning, and in a decidedly rapid manner. Just a year away from Armadillo's prophecy, in fact, lands on the publishing market An octopus in the throat. Alternating again past and present, Zerocalcare recalls the elementary age, to get to high school and reach adult life. Glue of the story is a childhood secret that the protagonist has kept for years, holding his guilt in his heart, ready to materialize in the volume with the appearance of a giant octopus capable of breaking his breath. A story of new impact, for its deeply human connotation and for the immediacy of the feelings impressed on paper and ink.

More peculiar it is instead Twelve, with which the cartoonist of Rebibbia temporarily abandons the autobiographical theme to paint a bizarre adventure in the context of a post-apocalyptic Rome, victim of a zombie invasion. A lighter reading, in which the surreal element blends with a real declaration of love towards the Zerocalcare neighborhood.

The real turning point in the direction of more structured and ambitious productions however, it arrives in 2014. Forget my name, wonderful work of which we had the pleasure to talk to you in our review of five Italian comics to be recovered during the quarantine, not only confirms the author's continuous growth path, but leads Zerocalcare to be among the candidates for the prestigious Witch Award. Arrived among the twelve finalists, Forget my name finally he will win the second place in the "Youth" category. A story that blends an autobiographical and fantastic element in an excellent way, in a moving and bittersweet journey to rediscover the origins of one's family, triggered by the loss of Zerocalcare's beloved grandmother.

Between 2015 and 2016, a new authorial experience takes shape, born from a author's trip to Syria, especially in the Rojava, to discover the living conditions of the Kurdish people. Initially appeared on International (well-known international news weekly, which in addition to unpublished insights includes articles taken from prestigious newspapers around the world), the "non-reportage", as Zerocalcare usually calls it, was later enriched with a second unpublished section and re-edited by BAO Publishing under the title of Kobane Calling.

The experience of the cartoonist on the Turkish-Syrian border shapes a narrative microcosm that has the enormous advantage of bringing out the complexity of a war scenario, in which the boundary lines, factions, events are always the result of continuous, unpredictable, irrational changes.

Understanding the events involving Kobane, and more generally the Syrian conflict, is not an operation that can be resolved with a rapid and simplistic approach: on the contrary, it requires careful study and constant monitoring of the context, of the social and political elements and economic components that make it up, in an overall picture that ends up continuing to be ineffable in part even to those who have experienced it firsthand. A powerful, necessary and moving story, which in its tragedy still manages, in full Zerocalcare style, to tear more than one smile.

To close the review we find the darkest and most articulated work written so far by the author: one

deep reflection on the importance and complexity of friendship, on how difficult it is to define one's identity in a social context animated by uncertainties and precariousness. A parable on the collapse of the individual in the face of selfishness and rancor, in a spiral that can lead to tragic results at any moment. As in Forget my name, here too a surreal / fantastic component appears, ready to offer a metaphorical context that will not fail to reveal several surprises. The most articulated work of Zerocalcare, so much so that the author has chosen to divide it into two different volumes: Raw rubble is Prime Rubble: six months later. The time difference is not accidental, as it reflects an expectation that will represent a central element of the narrative around which the core of the story develops. Present the main personalities of the author's universe, from the mother Lady Cocca to the conscience Armadillo, passing, obviously, to the dearest friends of the talented inhabitant of Rebibbia.