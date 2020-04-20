Zerocalcare is back in promotion, all digital comics for € 1.99

Share it:

BAO Publishing, editor of the talented Tuscan artist Zerocalcare, recently announced a new social media promotion dedicated to the digital works of the author. For the whole week you can in fact buy the paltry price of € 1.99 each of the eleven total volumes distributed by the Lombard publishing house.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the official Facebook post of BAO Publishing, where you will also find links for the print editions. You can download discounted books on Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play is Kobo.

Zerocalcare returned to television last month, participating in a fun animated short film on the show Live propaganda of the broadcaster The 7. Immediately after the appearance on TV, BAO decided to meet the needs of the new audience with an interesting promotion on digital titles, on the weekend of 21 and 22 March. Today, after about a month of requests, the publishing house has decided to renew the offer for another seven days.

And what do you think of it? Will you recover any volumes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!