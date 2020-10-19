Zerocalcare: collectible miniatures of the Italian cartoonist will arrive on newsstands

Centauria, in collaboration with BAO Publishing, has announced that the Zerocalcare 3D Collection, a special collection of miniatures dedicated to the most beloved characters of the Italian cartoonist.

As reported by the official social channels of Centauria and BAO Publishing, on October 31st, on newsstands, a special collection created under the artistic supervision of Zerocalcare is coming. The most iconic characters created by the Italian cartoonist will come to life in a series of collectible miniatures. Each release will be accompanied by a special booklet in which numerous details about the characters and their history will be illustrated.

The announcement of the Italian publishing house was accompanied by a video published on the Centauria YouTube channel. In the movie you can admire the creative process of the miniatures inspired by the cult characters of the “bard of Rebibbia”: from the original drawings by Zerocalcare to the creation in computer graphics of the miniature, up to the prototype and coloring.

The irresistible characters that made Zerocalcare the most eclectic and original cartoonist on the Italian scene arrive for the first time in stunning 3D reproductions, faithful in every detail. The miniatures are hand painted and created under the direct artistic supervision of the cartoonist. Each issue will include exclusive content, such as unpublished comic strips, a serial interview with the cartoonist and a biographical card of the attached character. The first issue will arrive on newsstands on October 31 at a price of 12.99 euros. Making fun of the coronavirus and quarantine, Zerocalcare presented Rebibbia Quarantine. In the second episode of this hilarious cartoon, Zerocalcare is grappling with Phase 2.