Zenitsu catches Demon Slayer fans with this female cosplay

Demon Slayer triumphs in various awards even several months after the end of the broadcast of the first season. Waiting for the feature Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen which will debut in 2020, fans can review the characters via cosplay.

In the quartet of protagonists established in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Koyoharu Gotouge has also inserted the pusillanime Zenitsu Agatsuma, one of the hunters who passed the exam along with a few others. Able only to complain and frighten at the slightest difficulty, in reality the boy manages to unleash his full potential when he sleeps. Since his first appearance he has caught the attention of several fans and this has earned him several cosplay, including a recent genderbent brought by Teitei.

"It is the first time that I prepare a cosplay of a character of another sex and I really like this shot on my little Zenitsu. You can also see Chuntaro in the image," wrote the cosplayer in the caption attached to the photo with her Zenitsu cosplay. With the exception of longer hair, the girl replicated the character by minimizing female traits. The orange and yellow cape with white triangles follows the one that the character wears in the anime of Demon Slayer, as well as the black uniform hidden below which symbolizes his presence in the order of demon hunters.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it has become very popular on the net thanks to the Ufotable anime released in 2019, and this has led to the preparation of many cosplay like that of Uzui Tengen presented today.