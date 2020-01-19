Zenith creates a wonderful watch dedicated to Lupine III's Jigen

Share it:

On the occasion of the film's release Lupine III The First, in Italian theaters on February 27th, the well-known watch brand Zenith has created a fantastic model that pays homage to one of the most loved characters in the Lupine series, namely Daisuke Jigen.

The model name of the watch is Zenith A384 Revival "Lupine The Third" Edition. The watch really appeared in the Lupine III series on Jigen's wrist, that's why Zenith decided to make it a reproduction of the truth that will have only 50 copies and for sale only in Japan. Longtime friend of Lupine's misdeeds, since the first adventures, Daisuke Jigen is one of the most characteristic and "sculpted" characters in the collective imagination of the fans. While Lupine and the other characters change their look according to the series (for example, Lupine often changes the color of his jacket) the infallible gunman always remains faithful to his look consisting of hat on his eyes, dressed in dark, and the inevitable crooked cigarette in mouth. A stainless character who has become an icon for his characteristic style and great gunslinger skills.

On February 27th the first 3D movie of the series will be released. Here you can see the first Italian trailer of Lupine III The First in our Italian cinemas also thanks to the collaboration with Everyeye. The first reviews praise the technical sector of Lupine III The First so much to be defined one of the best animated CGI feature films ever produced to date.