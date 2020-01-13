Entertainment

Zendaya's latest 'galactic outfitit is possibly one of her best' looks '

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Barker Hangar Santa Monica was the setting chosen for the delivery of the Critic's Choice Awards. An event that confirmed that to shine on the red carpet is no longer enough to be elegant, it is necessary to dare and go one step further. As he did Zendaya. The actress of Euphoria became trending topic all night on Twitter with a look that went beyond trends.

Zendaya trusted Tom ford and chose a tight top fuchsia color that looked like a armor designed to fit your body and that has not stopped reminding us that the presenter Cristina Pedroche wore to give the bells 2020. The American combined the top with a flowing skirt from the Spring-Summer 2020 collection of the designer.

But that bustier is not the only resemblance to the look that Cristina Pedroche He wore at the end of the year. Zendaya also joined one of the hair trends that promise to raze in 2020: a very long braids below the waist that the Californian walked on the red carpet. With salons of the same tone as styling and a matching makeup in fuchsia tones, she was the great winner of the gala.

Zendaya had a love with this top at the same time he saw it on the catwalk: "It was amazing because they were able to scan and shape my own body so that it fit me perfectly," the actress said in an interview.

Zendaya has not been the first celebrity in wearing this top of Tom ford, who has recognized that he was inspired by the designs of Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne for the Yves Saint Laurent 1969 Fall-Winter collection. It is the same garment that the actress looks Gwyneth Paltrow on the cover of the latest edition of Harper's Bazaar USES.

A design that undoubtedly has fallen in love with two of the best known names in the film industry and that promises to become one of the viral garments of the season. Will we see him again soon on a red carpet?

And by the way, we remember the best makeup that the series left us (and that we have tried to recreate many times):

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

