Zendaya unveils a special episode before Euphoria 2? Here’s what the star said!

The TV series produced by HBO immediately conquered millions of viewers: while we await more information on the second season of Euphoria, we recommend this interview to the protagonist Zendaya in which he talks about a possible special episode of the show.

The famous actress took part in the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“, where it was interviewed by Ben Platt. Find the video at the bottom of the news and among the various questions he answered, the interpreter of Rue Bennett he also talked about an interesting project: “We’re trying to figure out how to produce a second season that we can feel proud of while ensuring safety on set. So we could also do a link episode, I don’t know how to describe it … like an episode that we can shoot with a limited number of people and in a safe environment, to share something with the fans. Like the people who created Euphoria, we miss it too much. We would like to show something new to all fans, so that we can better face the wait for the second season“.

For now, however, nothing has yet been decided, waiting for official news regarding the release date of the upcoming unpublished episodes, we report a latest addition to the cast of the second season of Euphoria.