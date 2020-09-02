Zendaya, happy birthday to the star of Spider-Man and Dune

Share it:

Dancer, singer, actress. Zendaya she is a complete artist and Hollywood seems to have noticed, given that in recent years the young woman from Oakland has climbed the steps of the US star system and has become one of the most sought after performers by the studios. Today Zendaya turns 24 and for the occasion we celebrate the highlights of her career.

His full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman and was born in Oakland, California to an African American father and mother of German and Scottish descent. A vegetarian since the age of eleven, Zendaya said her name means ‘thank you’ in the Shona language.

After her beginnings as a dancer, model singer (including a collaboration with Bella Thorne) along with some appearances in TV series, Zendaya debuts with a leading role in the Disney movie for TV, Enemies for the skin, and especially in the TV series disneyane At full speed and KC Secret Agent.

The role that gives him notoriety all over the world is that of Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones in the Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, alongside young Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker.

He interpreted Anne Wheeler nel musical The Greatest Showman and then received critical acclaim for the TV series Euphoria, for which he won an Emmy nomination.

At the end of 2020 he will be among the protagonists of Dune, a film adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert directed by Denis Villeneuve.

At the end of 2020 he will be among the protagonists of Dune, a film adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert directed by Denis Villeneuve.

In the cast also Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson.