Zendaya and her look at the Critic's Choice Awards

The Barker Hangar Santa Monica was the setting chosen for the delivery of the Critic's Choice Awards. An event that confirmed that to shine on the red carpet is no longer enough to be elegant, it is necessary to dare and go one step further. As he did Zendaya. The actress of 'Euphoria' became trending topic all night on Twitter with a look that went beyond trends.

Zendaya trusted Tom ford and chose a tight top fuchsia color that looked like a armor Custom designed for your body. The American combined the top with a flowing skirt from the Spring-Summer 2020 collection of the designer.

Zendaya also joined one of the hair trends that promise to raze in 2020: a very long braids below the waist that the Californian walked on the red carpet. With salons of the same tone as styling and a matching makeup in fuchsia tones, she was the great winner of the gala. Zendaya had a love with this top at the same time he saw it on the catwalk: "It was amazing because they were able to scan and shape my own body to fit perfectly", the actress said in an interview.

Zendaya has not been the first celebrity in wearing this top of Tom ford, who has recognized that he was inspired by the designs of Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne for the Yves Saint Laurent 1969 Fall-Winter collection. It is the same garment that the actress looks Gwyneth Paltrow on the cover of the latest edition of Harper's Bazaar USES.

A design that undoubtedly has fallen in love with two of the best known names in the film industry and that promises to become one of the viral garments of the season. Will we see him again soon on a red carpet?