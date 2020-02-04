 Zemo gets HYDRA's diary in this alternative scene from Captain America: Civil War

Share it:

The other day we received a batch of images of deleted scenes from the films of the Saga of Infinity and now we can see one of those scenes firsthand. Possibly another of those scenes that fans would have liked to see in the final footage of the movie.

We talked about the Zemo scene in "Captain America: Civil War" that would have shown us to the level that the villain was able to reach by achieving his goal. Is a alternative scene that would have shown another way that they thought so that the villain was done with the HYDRA newspaper, which in turn would have allowed to give rise to the whole plot plot of the film. We remember that in the movie you get this newspaper after torturing a HYDRA soldier.

In this alternative version, Zemo finds the newspaper in a bid of a lot from a high position of HYDRA. Weapons and equipment used by the Winter Soldier make up this lot, but Zemo is interested in another article that apparently goes unnoticed for the rest. Far from throwing down a more discreet path, such as bidding on the article, the villain chooses to poison the room, thus ending all people and thus taking free path to the newspaper.