Zelda Skyward Sword: the Remaster coming to Switch? Amazon UK relaunches the rumor

After admiring the Marvel's Avengers PS4 cover with Spider-Man on Amazon Australia, on the pages of the British version of the popular digital store we see the appearance of a card that mentions the Nintendo Switch version of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword.

The indiscretion was reported on the most popular videogame sites and forums by various fans: while we report this leak, the "Legend of Zelda – Skyward Sword (Switch)" continues to be active on Amazon UK.

In addition to the indication of the arrival on Nintendo Switch, and the unrealistic release date in placeholder set for January 1st 2030, the page in question does not contain further information that helps to validate its reliability. Furthermore, the Amazon UK card offers no clarification on the nature of this project: it will be a Remake with new graphics and gameplay like Zelda Link's Awakening or a "simple" Remaster enriched with content like the recently announced Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Switch?

While waiting for a clarification from Nintendo or the British division of Amazon, we remind you that Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One has always been spotted on the pages of Amazon UK.