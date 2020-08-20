Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch, not just Amazon UK: new sighting!

Share it:

The videogame August is proving to be the bearer of unusual and unexpected sightings. In fact, even more than usual, titles with a rather mysterious nature are making their appearance among the lists of retailers.

After the intriguing reports on Prince of Persia Remake, a possible Nintendo Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. After being spotted among the pages of the British section of Amazon, the alleged game has in fact returned quickly to be talked about. In a very short time, a second retailer raised doubts about the actual existence of the port: specifically, at the time of writing, even Instant Gaming has entered a The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch in its database. In the dedicated tab, however, there are not many details, except for a generic launch window coinciding with the 2021.

From Nintendo no confirmation has ever arrived regarding the intention to create a porting of this Link adventure on the current flagship console. After the release of the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Nintendo Switch, in fact, no news has been shared on the beloved Great N saga.Waiting for any confirmations or denials regarding a re-release of Skyward Sword, the community is waiting to learn new details on the already announced sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.