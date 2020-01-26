Zelda Ocarina of Time: Star Fox starships appear during a speedrun!

Share it:

The Twitch user known as Zfg1 was seen attacking by a flock of Arwing from the Star Fox series during a speedrun challenge to The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, and this using the original cartridge of the masterpiece on Nintendo 64 and, therefore, without making any changes to the game files.

The presence of the Arwing in the Ocarina of Time files was already known, with videos that testify to their ingame appearance since 2007. The Zelda enthusiast who ventured into this new speedrun, however, did not use any type of cheat, software or external device such as Gameshark, as well as amateur tricks and tricks that provide, for example, the inclination of the cartridge while inserting it into the console.

The Star Fox polygonal spaceships were used by the Ocarina of Time developers to conduct tests related to the challenges with the bosses of the dungeons, in this case against the Volvagia dragon: the speedrunner managed to recall them within the game starting from the system known as Arbitrary Code Execution, which allows users to access the debug files and inactive portions of code present in the cartridge for N64 simply by using a specific combination of objects.

At the bottom of the news we show you the exact moment in which the Zfg1 streamer was attacked by the "hidden" Arwing of the 1998 fantasy masterpiece of Shigeru Miyamoto. If you missed it, we also propose the last video of the Zelda Ocarina remake of Time on Unreal Engine 4.