Zelda Ocarina of Time: porting and mods are coming thanks to the work of the community

A series like The Legend of Zelda is chock full of fans around the world and, thanks to the community's efforts, it will soon be possible to play Ocarina of Time with a mod.

A group of enthusiasts has indeed managed to decompile the original ROM code for Nintendo 64 of the game, which could have more or less interesting implications. In addition to the possibility of creating gods porting of the title on other platforms, this work will allow the community to customize the game with numerous mod that will push fans to replay the Nintendo masterpiece. However, it seems that the main purpose of the work done by the community is to preserve the game code over time, so as to avoid that the Kyoto company can somehow lose everything in a similar way to what was seen with Square Enix, the Japanese software house that lost the original Kingdom Hearts assets.

It remains to be understood how Nintendo's team of lawyers will react to this news, since it could intervene to prevent mods and alternative versions of the game from spreading among fans.

In the meantime, we invite you to take a look at the fan remake of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 4.