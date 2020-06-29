Zelda Breath of the Wild welcomes Skyward Sword's Galleon of the Sands with a mod!

Share it:

If you were surprised by the Metroid-themed Breath of the Wild mod, wait to see the latest work carried out by the volcanic BOTW modder scene taking inspiration from one of the most original dungeons of the series of The Legend of Zelda, or the Galleon of the Sands by Skyward Sword.

Using a Wii U PC emulator emulator, the youtuber Waikuteru integrated into the kingdom of Hyrule of Breath of the Wild a faithful representation of the fifth dungeon of Zelda Skyward Sword.

As evidenced by the gameplay video that stands out at the beginning of the article, the work done by the modder who ventured into this project makes it appear in the Gerudo desert the monumental boat stranded in the sand that served as a backdrop to Link's adventure in the blockbuster action adventure launched in 2011 on Wii.

The work on the mod, however, is not yet complete: the BOTW reinterpretation of the now ex-galleon that belonged to Captain of Skyward Sword it can only be explored from the outside and, for the moment, does not have any internal rooms, except for the bridge and the related polygonal models.

Waiting to receive more information on Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 from Nintendo, we leave you to this project made by fans who imagined in video Paper Zelda, a singular crossover between The Legend of Zelda and Paper Mario.