Zelda Breath of the Wild: Shrine of Time recreated in a stunning model!

A passionate youtuber from The Legend of Zelda series spent dozens of hours recreating a model of the Shrine of Time from Zelda Breath of the Wild.

The video released by the content creator testifies to the incredible work done in homage to the open world masterpiece of Eiji Aonuma for Wii U and Nintendo Switch. To create a replica of one of the first "major" settings that Link can explore in Kingdom of Hyrule of BOTW, the youtuber carefully observed all the architectural details of the structure to calculate its dimensions.

The result of the many hours of work dedicated to this project is a perfect one replica in scale 1 to 150 of the Sanctuary of Time. In the video that stands out at the beginning of the article, the salient phases of the creation of this model, from the gameplay sessions that served the youtuber for the measurements of the temple to the delicate moment of placing the individual parts of which it is composed.

At the bottom of the news you will also find some images extrapolated from the video to highlight the incredible level of detail reached by the youtuber in his representation from life of the Shrine of Time from Zelda Breath of the Wild.