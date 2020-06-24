Zelda Breath of the Wild meets Metroid: Link becomes Samus in a mod

Share it:

While the debate continues on the net about the new way to get out of the map of Hyrule in BOTW, the volcanic scene of the modders of Zelda Breath of the Wild realizes a Metroid-themed "total conversion" of the blockbuster by Eiji Aonuma that transforms Link into Samus and introduces lots of gameplay news.

The work done by a user of a Wii U PC emulator changes the appearance of the hero of Hyrule and of various graphic elements of Nintendo's open-world masterpiece launched in 2017 also on Switch to introduce new sounds in the menus, the clothes of Samus Aran, a new tool for gliding and even his spaceship.

Inside the fan made additional package (and presumably destined to be attended very soon by of the Kyoto house) the polygonal models of Samus also find space recreated by titles such as Other M, Super Smash Bros. and Zero Mission, in addition to the most representative instrumental pieces of the soundtrack from the Metroid series.

At the bottom of the news you will find gameplay videos showing this Metroid-themed The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild mod, all waiting impatiently to receive more information about Metroid Prime 4, especially after learning the news of the hiring from part of the Retro Studios of several veterans of Star Wars, Borderlands and Battlefield.