Zelda Breath of the Wild arrives on the Microsoft Store … but it's a scam!

A strange version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild appeared on the Microsoft Store, purchasable at the price of 20.49 euros for PC and mobile devices. A mistake by Microsoft or a scam by a clever developer? Definitely the second!

The moment we report the news, this shady version of Zelda Breath of the Wild for PC and mobile devices is still available on the Microsoft Store. The title is presented to all intents and purposes as the Nintendo masterpiece of the same name, complete with the cover and title taken from the original counterpart, as you can see for yourself in the image shown below.

On closer inspection, just take a look at the game screenshots to realize the scam. In fact, we are faced with a rather sparse and approximate mobile game, which has nothing to do with the original The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch.

This is definitely a scam, which may have already misled some distracted user. Strangely, Microsoft has not yet intervened to remove the game from its digital store, but we imagine that the measure will be taken shortly, probably with some form of penalty to the detriment of Vidodoo0, the "developer" of this version, makes it to Zelda Breath of the Wild.