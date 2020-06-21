Zelda Breath of the Wild: a video showing how to get out of the Hyrule map

Share it:

Taking inspiration from the work done by the content creator ThornyFox, the curators of the YouTube channel of Gaming Reinvented have prepared a video tutorial to allow fans of Zelda Breath of the Wild to take advantage of the new glitch that allows you to exit the Hyrule map.

The emulators of Link who have been exploring the lands of Hyrule since 2017 in the open world masterpiece for Wii U and Nintendo Switch can thus use this glitch to "climb over the invisible wall" that marks the border of the giant map of BOTW.

By following the steps described in this video tutorial that draws on the work done by ThornyFox, players can venture into the boundless and mysterious lands of theHyrule area outside the map. The described procedure is relatively simple but can be carried out effectively only in the most advanced phase of the blockbuster nintendiano, or at least after getting the right set of advanced equipment and skills mentioned in the tutorial.

Let us know what you think of this video and if you will try to use this glitch to explore the external area of ​​Hyrule. Before leaving you with the video above, we propose you the interesting analysis of Diego De Angelis with the reflections on Zelda Breath of the Wild between psychogeography and walking simulator.