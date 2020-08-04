Zelda Breath of the Wild: a recipe from the game ends by mistake in a historical novel

Share it:

The last thing one would expect to find within a historical novel is definitely one of the recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Despite everything, however, it seems for some strange reason we can read a reference to the Nintendo title in the last work of the famous author John Boyne.

As noted on Twitter by Dana Schwartz, at some point in the novel one of the recipes in the game is clearly visible, since the ingredients mentioned do not exist in the real world. Being a historical novel, it seemed immediately unlikely that the author wanted to insert a tribute to the acclaimed title for WiiU and Switch. A quick search for the girl, however, seems to have made everything much clearer: it seems that John Boyne has done nothing but search on Google for the recipe for red dye to be applied to clothes and, unfortunately for him, the first result is the one related to Breath of the Wild. In short, the chances that Boyne does not know Zelda are very high and it is almost certain that it is all the result of a banal distraction.

