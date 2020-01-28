Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 on Switch: new rumors on the map, dungeon, gameplay and graphics

Share it:

From the pages of the controversial 4chan portal, a new, interesting rumor appears that seems to provide unpublished information on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, the new open-world blockbuster by Eiji Aonuma for Nintendo Switch announced by the Kyoto house during the 'E3 2019.

Based on rumors shared by the proverbial anonymous source inside Nintendo, the sequel to Breath of the Wild will be called The Legend of Zelda: Bond of the Triforce and will be shown "relatively soon" with a new trailer, it is assumed with game scenes proper or, in any case, with an in-engine movie made with the graphic engine (as indeed happened with the Breath of the Wild 2 teaser of the last E3).

The rumor, however, goes far beyond the alleged leak of the logo and the "definitive" name of BOTW 2 and pushes to share information about the game system and the contents of the title. According to the self-styled insider, Bond of the Triforce should in fact embrace the classic formula of the previous chapters of Zelda and provide several dungeons, with functions that will range from teleportation to modification of the space-time fabric thanks to the magical powers of princess Zelda which, according to the rumor, will be present as a second character interpretable in certain situations of the adventure.

In addition to the spells of Zelda, also for Link there is a full restyling of the powers and elements of equipment, for example with the reintroduction of the Slingshot and a kind of enchanted stick that will allow him to summon a horde of creatures and take direct control of it. As for graphics, the author of the rumor reports that the title will be very similar to Breath of the Wild, albeit with important stylistic changes that will also pass through the adoption of a audio sector inspired by Zelda 2 for NES. As often happens in these cases, we invite you to consider these indiscretions on Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 for what they are, that is, rumors of the source from the uncertain source.