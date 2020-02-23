Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: new rumors emerge on the story

Share it:

Since it was announced with a trailer at E3 2019 last June, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 he never showed up in action. Nintendo, for its part, has released very little official information. Despite this, it is not uncommon on the web to come across a variety of corridor rumors, the veracity of which is to be ascertained.

In the past few hours, for example, a post from a user who claims to be in contact with a source that would have provided him has appeared on Reddit information on the history of the game. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is said to take hold immediately after the events narrated in the previous chapter of the series, showing Link and Zelda engaged in the reconstruction of the world of Hyrule and at the same time engaged with a new threat, other than Ganon. Part of the story would be told through playable flashback sequences, set in a period prior to Link's sleep and even before the memories narrated in Breath of the Wild. According to the source, they would remember a lot The Godfather: Part 2 for how they were made.

We obviously advise you to take what is written with pliers, being unofficial and far from confirmed information. In any case, they represent an interesting starting point for conversation: would you like a game set up in this way? Rumors have also recently surfaced about Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release date.