Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 for Switch: the insider Sabi reveals a background on the exit

The insider Sabi, known for the proven reliability of many of his past rumors, returns to Twitter to provide us with interesting background on the development and launch period of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 for Nintendo Switch.

In providing its followers with updates to the rumors shared in recent months regarding the release in 2020 of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, the note insider explained that "I have not received further information from the source that told me that it would be released in 2020, it is since October last year that I have not asked to review the thing. However, I received from another extremely esteemed and reliable source of the most cynical information 'that explain how the title is not ready until next year ".

The same anonymous source cited by Sabi also explains that "an important franchise you don't expect should come out during the 2020 Christmas holidays, but I'll be back to publish something in a week or two when I hope to find a new source for this indiscretion".

According to the reconstruction of the events provided by the insider, therefore, Nintendo would have first planned the launch of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 on Switch a late 2020, except then turn on another video game from one known series of the house of Kyoto once understood that the development of the next open world blockbuster by Eiji Aonuma it would have taken longer than expected. All this, while the rumors related to The Legend of Zelda Bond of the Triforce continue to rebound.