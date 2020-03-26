Zelaya includes all the female power in her song "Buena pa 'ser mala"

Share it:

After making the debut of her latest single "Ring Ring" at the Primetime Emmy Awards Gala on September 22 in Los Angeles, California, the Guatemalan Zelaya presents her new song "Buena pa 'ser mala", a song It comes to energize everyone who has ever felt does not meet the expectations of the people around him, reminding them that there is no greater satisfaction than feeling happy with who they are day by day.

"'Good to be bad' was born after realizing that many women spend their whole lives trying to be good and perfect to be loved, many times abandoning their own identity to feel accepted. However, the reality is that there is no greater Happiness than accepting with pride that we are all different, imperfect, real and that if that means being bad in the eyes of someone else then we can proudly say: I am good at being bad, "said Zelaya.

This song was composed by Zelaya, Yoel Henríquez and Luis Salazar; who also produced the song. Both are great composers, who have written for artists such as Ricky Martin, CNCO, Lali Esposito, Fonseca, among other internationally recognized artists. The theme preserves the fresh sound that distinguishes the artist, fusing the urban rhythms of today with the elements of pop, which have accompanied Zelaya since its inception.

Having the opportunity to be able to make music with such talented people in the industry is something that I value very much.

"We have formed a beautiful friendship between all of us, so it never feels like work, but rather like getting together to make music with a group of friends who turn out to be extremely talented in what they do, I learn a lot in each of those sessions," said the interpreter.

The music video for this song is out of the traditional, for the type of shots and the elements used to reflect the message Zelaya wanted to project with the song. Although the visual look is completely international, the entire team behind the scenes is 100 percent chapín; It was filmed at the Hyatt Hotel in Guatemala and was directed and produced by ZOOM Entertainment, with styling done by Ana Isabel Chang and photos taken by Mono del Espacio, who also assisted in directing the film.









“We wanted to get out of the traditional and use elements that represented the feelings that led me to write the song. The mannequin may seem like a funny and sarcastic element, but it really comes to represent all those people who are not comfortable seeing us shine as who we really are; reminding us that precisely for this reason we should see them as a mannequin, who has neither voice nor vote in who we are day by day. I love the process of making videos, because it proves to me over and over that the most valuable thing in the end is always the creativity of a team passionate about what they do; you can never buy that. "

