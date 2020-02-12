Zazie Beetz wants to return with Joaquin Phoenix

Share it:

Almost since 'Poker' premiered, rumors about a second part began to emerge. Although all involved repeatedly insisted that the film would be a single story, the tremendous success of the film, which managed to raise more than one billion at the global box office, caught everyone off guard and made it clear that, when there is such a great success , it is better to take advantage while you can.

Thus, both Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have talked about returning with 'Poker 2' and retelling more stories by Arthur Fleck. The last to join these statements has been Zazie Beetz, who plays Arthur's neighbor, Sophie Dumond. Although she is not sure she wants a sequel:

"I don't know. I don't know if you need a sequel. I think there's a great strength in not 'milking' such an idea."

But if there is, it is clear that the right person to direct it is, without a doubt, Todd Phillips. If carried out, he affirms that he would not hesitate anything for a second to return:

"Of course he would come back! Honestly, I feel that Todd would be the perfect person to do it with pleasure. I think if he feels that 'Poker' needs a second part, I fully trust him. He is very creative and intelligent."

For now there is no official confirmation but the whole team wants to revisit the character again. And obviously, in Warner they would also be willing, since 'Poker' has been the hit of 2019 (more than 1,000 million at the box office and 11 Oscar nominations, taking two statuettes).