 Zazie Beetz doesn't think Joker should have a sequel

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Joker image (2019)

Taking advantage of the presence of the actress Zazie Beetz at the Oscar ceremony held last night, the guys on MTV News asked him about the movie "Joker", in which he plays Sophie Dumond. Specifically, they ask about the possibility of a sequel, a topic that is very much in the mouth of many, both fans and those involved in the project.

The actress adds to the request of many fans not to exploit the franchise and leave it as a single film, in the purest style one-shot, although evidently passes the decision to Todd Phillips, the director of the film and whom she places as the right one to decide what to do.

Ah, I don't know I don't know if you need one (sequel). I think there is a great desire not to squeeze it. Honestly, I feel that Todd (Phillips) would be the person who could do it with pleasure if he felt he needed a (sequel). I really trust him. He is very creative and intelligent

The film has become a real event, and the awards presented last night have once again raised it to the top, especially its protagonist Joaquin Phoenix, who has recognized his work with the character at the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the BAFTA. Yes, the film runs out of recognition in the categories of best film or best director.



