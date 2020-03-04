TV Shows

Zarelea Figueroa, the beautiful daughter of Joan Sebastian who wants to succeed in music

March 3, 2020
Edie Perez
Zarelea Figueroa is one of the beautiful daughters of the late singer Joan Sebastian. She is currently married, has two children and what she wants most is to succeed, like her famous father Joan Sebastian.

Zarelea Figueroa, who is 29 years old and inherited from his lord father Joan Sebastian the love of music. In 2017, he officially launched as a singer by announcing the theme The Monster.

The Monster is a duet between Zarelea and his father, who was also known as The People's Poet, and is included in his first musical production I remember you pretty.




Despite having shown that he has a lot of talent, Zarelea has so far failed to stand out entirely in music and continues in the fight to become one of the best.

In several interviews that have been done for television programs, he has said that one of his many dreams in life is to succeed as a singer.

Through his personal Instagram account he publishes images of him in which he can be seen in different places where he is invited to sing and present his music.

The beautiful Zarelea is also the daughter of María del Carmen Ocampo and her half brothers are Julián Figueroa and José Manuel Figueroa. She is married to Giovanny Verea and they have two children.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

