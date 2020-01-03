Zaragoza – Sporting will be played on January 7 at 9:00 p.m.

The match Real Zaragoza – Sporting, which was postponed this Thursday by the Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation due to illness of a part of the staff of the Asturian team, it will finally be played on January 7, at 9:00 p.m. local time, at the La Romareda stadium.

The Spanish Federation has announced the date and date of the postponed meeting, which coincides with the club request, who wanted to be played on January 6 or 7 to avoid a possible accumulation of games this month due to the Copa del Rey.

The meeting between Aragonese and Asturian was suspended late on Thursday afternoon by the Competition Committee attending the request of Sporting for the flu that suffered a large part of its workforce.

The Aragonese team tried to avoid the encounter suspension and requested that, from now on, when a similar circumstance occurs in any encounter be a independent doctor of the clubs who value the health of sick players.