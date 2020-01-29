Share it:

Zaragoza – Real Madrid: live match statistics

The match preview

The Real Madrid look for this Wednesday in La Romareda (9:00 p.m. / Four) follow your firm path in the Copa del Rey, where you will run into a Real Zaragoza that aims to end the good run of the Zidane.

After assault the leadership in Zorrilla (0-1) with a lonely goal from Nacho, the white team now faces a new game at all or nothing in the cupper tournament, the one that has most resisted Zizou and the one that offered him the most bitter moment as a coach with his elimination against Leganés in its previous stage.

Now, on the other hand, things are going better for those of Chamartín, who have five victories in their last six games and that the only time they did not prevail in the 90 minutes raised the Spanish Super Cup. All this demonstrating a defensive solidity that has allowed him to keep his door to zero in four of his last five league clashes.

Although the Athletic is on the nearest horizon, the Madrid coach will spare no weapons to face the fourth ranked LaLiga SmartBank. Thus, apart from the injured Hazard, Asensio and Mariano, Casemiro and Isco rest and a Gareth Bale does not travel whose form status remains an unknown.

Now, Zidane must decide if she doesn't put all her best pieces Initially thinking of another tense duel with Diego Pablo Simeone, which seems more likely. Thus, the game is presented as a new opportunity for players like Jovic, Nacho, Militao, Marcelo, James, Brahim and Vinicius.

Old acquaintances in the Cup

Real Madrid does not keep a good memory of its last visit to La Romareda. On February 8, 2006, with Zidane leaving from the bench, the team led by Victor Muñoz 6-1 overwhelmed in the semifinals to Juan Ramón López Caro (6-1) on a night in which Diego Milito was the big star with four goals. On the way back, the Real Madrid players died on the shore with a threat of epic comeback at the Bernabéu and stayed at a goal (4-0).

Two years earlier, the Aragonese were also executioners in the final cup of the stadium of Montjuïc, in which the current Real Madrid coach was also present; and in which a bit of Galletti in extra time allowed his opponent to lift his sixth trophy (2-3) and open a 'wound' in a team that dreamed in that fehca with the triplet and that he won nothing finally.

From that 6-1, the hands have only managed to prevail in the Madrid box in one of their 14 subsequent matches, in which they have also won four draws, the last in the 2012-2013 campaign, but they hope to assert their good moment that He has taken three points in the direct ascent zone to Primera after winning three straight matches and being the least thrashed team in the category with Málaga (22).

Thus, Victor Fernandez, former director of the quarry of Real Madrid, already warned the weekend that the priority is the duel against the leader Cádiz and that his eleven will not be the most usual. The biggest unknown is in the goal between Cristian Álvarez or Álvaro Ratón, goalkeeper of the Cup.