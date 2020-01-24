Zaragoza – Real Madrid and Barcelona – Leganés, main matches of the eighths of Copa del Rey

The Copa del Rey He does not rest and this Friday took place the draw for the round of 16 in the City of Soccer of Las Rozas, headquarters of the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF).
The Real Madrid will visit La Romareda to visit the Real Zaragoza, one of the four Second Division clubs that are still alive. For its part, the Barcelona Soccer Club will play at home and against him Leganés CD, the colista de Primera, being a priori a comfortable crossing for those of Quique Setién.
The two Second B teams will have the opportunity to perform another crush in search of the quarterfinals. Badajoz will receive Granada and the Leonese Culture will play in León against Valencia.
Copa del Rey pairings
Badajoz – Granada
Cultural Leonesa – Valencia
CD Tenerife – Athletic Club
Real Zaragoza – Real Madrid
CD Mirandés – Seville
Rayo Vallecano – Villarreal
FC Barcelona – CD Leganés
Real Sociedad – CA Osasuna
Queen Cup pairings
Athletic Club – Tenerife Egatesa
CD Heel – Rayo Vallecano
Sporting de Huelva – FC Barcelona
Seville – Levante UD
Real Sociedad – Madrid CFF
Deportivo Abanca – Logroño
Real Betis – Valencia Females
Espanyol de Barcelona – Atlético
The round of 16 will be played next week, between January 28 and 30.
