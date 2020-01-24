Sports

Zaragoza – Real Madrid and Barcelona – Leganés, main matches of the eighths of Copa del Rey

January 24, 2020
The Copa del Rey He does not rest and this Friday took place the draw for the round of 16 in the City of Soccer of Las Rozas, headquarters of the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF).

The Real Madrid will visit La Romareda to visit the Real Zaragoza, one of the four Second Division clubs that are still alive. For its part, the Barcelona Soccer Club will play at home and against him Leganés CD, the colista de Primera, being a priori a comfortable crossing for those of Quique Setién.

The two Second B teams will have the opportunity to perform another crush in search of the quarterfinals. Badajoz will receive Granada and the Leonese Culture will play in León against Valencia.

Copa del Rey pairings

Badajoz – Granada

Cultural Leonesa – Valencia

CD Tenerife – Athletic Club

Real Zaragoza – Real Madrid

CD Mirandés – Seville

Rayo Vallecano – Villarreal

FC Barcelona – CD Leganés

Real Sociedad – CA Osasuna

Queen Cup pairings

Athletic Club – Tenerife Egatesa

CD Heel – Rayo Vallecano

Sporting de Huelva – FC Barcelona

Seville – Levante UD

Real Sociedad – Madrid CFF

Deportivo Abanca – Logroño

Real Betis – Valencia Females

Espanyol de Barcelona – Atlético

The round of 16 will be played next week, between January 28 and 30.

