Zaragoza asks that equipment diseases be analyzed by independent doctors

The Real Zaragoza, before the decision of the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation to suspend the meeting between the Aragonese team and the Real Sporting de Gijón, which was to be played this Friday in the Aragonese capital, has requested that, from now on, when a disease occurs that affects a large part of a workforce, be assessed by a independent doctor.

"Given the unquestionable significance of this type of incident, which has already been the subject of the club during this season (Fuenlabrada), and in general, we request that medical reports of players that could be affected by physical problems of this nature are carried out by independent medical doctors of their own clubs and have the essential support of the Spanish Federation itself when making a decision on the postponement of matches, which would guarantee the legal safeguard and integrity of the Competition itself, "the Aragonese club said in a statement.

In the same text, Real Zaragoza points out that it "complies" with the decision of the encounter suspension that should be played this Friday but that in the allegations that the Committee made to the club it expressed "the will that the game be played at the date and time initially marked to safeguard their sports interests and with the aim of avoiding further disruptions to their own subscribers and fans. "