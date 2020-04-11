Zanetti, vice president of Inter: "Lautaro has a lot left in Italy"

The vice president of Inter Milan, Javier Zanetti, referred to the future of one of his stars, striker Lautaro Martínez, and predicted that the Argentine will stay for a long time in Italy.

"I am happy for the present of Lautaro. He is 22 years old and has a great future, so it is logical that other greats want him," said the manager of the Milan team.

In an interview with ESPN, Zanetti acknowledged that many clubs may be interested in his striker. In Spain, the name of Lautaro already has several markets linked to that of FC Barcelona.

However, the vice president of Inter removed the player from Barcelona. "I think he has a lot left in Italy", settled, hoping that the Argentine continues in the ranks of his team.