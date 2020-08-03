Entertainment

Zack Snyder's best wishes to his Aquaman: "Happy Birthday Jason Momoa!"

August 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Jason Momoa today turns 41 and among the tens of thousands of best wishes those of Zack Snyder. In fact, Aquaman's interpreter was born on August 1, 1979 and in recent years has become one of the most paid and appreciated actors in Holywood, thanks to a statuesque body that certainly does not go unnoticed.

Born in Honolulu and raised with his mother in Iowa, he spent his youth traveling the world before joining the acting with Baywatch. The great success then came with the series game of Thrones in which he played the unforgettable Khal Drogo, great love of the Mother of Dragons who died at the end of the first season.

From there his career has been all downhill also establishing himself as a real sex symbol thanks to his stunning muscles, his thick and long wild hair but also an overwhelming sympathy. All weapons that allowed him to conquer Lisa Bonet, which he said he was in love with from the age of 9.

READ:  Justice League, the first teaser will arrive at DC FanDome: the advances of Zack Snyder

In 2018 he played the role of AquamanDC superhero who allowed him to meet later Zack Snyder with whom he collaborated in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the highly anticipated Justice League cut that will soon arrive on HBO Max. The director has dedicated a greeting post to his favorite marine superhero, posting a photo of him with the Batman mask worn by Ben Affleck.

While waiting to see him in the company of the other DC heroes, take a look at the first trailer of the Snyder Cut. Instead, we just have to join the chorus of his many fans and wish a happy birthday to Jason Momoa.

