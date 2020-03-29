Zack Snyder wants a sequel to Batman v Superman

The controversy generated with the acclaimed Snyder Cut or "Snyder cut" of Justice League continues to be in the fray. We already know that the filmmaker had to abandon the shooting of the film after suffering a major family tragedy.
During a live event in Vero, Zack Snyder He delivered a low blow to the Justice League team. The live was dedicated to his film Batman v SupermanAnd in it, Snyder does not hesitate to say that the film should have a sequel and that he does not understand what is happening to "these people", referring to the producer.
@ZackSnyder thanking the fans and saying @wbpictures should make a sequel to Batman v Superman. I agree. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut # BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/ezeVjTQnmG
– Jad #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@ Jad0717) March 29, 2020
Many have interpreted this gesture as a low blow to what happened with the Justice League and take the moment to ask that the Snyder court be released. Also, many fans have supported the filmmaker in his claim for a sequel to Batman v Superman. Twitter user Jad has collected the clip on his personal account.
"You know what, they should do a sequel to this movie someday, that would be amazing. That would really be something else. Yes, I want to know what happens to these guys. I mean, sometimes, I don't know, there are some … "Snyder knew how to stop talking just at the right time, but you can see that the film director is unhappy with the treatment given to the Justice League and wants the producer to resume Batman v Superman.
