Zack Snyder vs. Damon Lindelof, two very different ways of adapting a peak work of the ninth art

Thirty-three years after the publication of the first of the twelve exceptional numbers that make up ‘Watchmen’, and after having poured rivers of ink on it, it seems unnecessary to repeat explanations about the reasons that make Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons comic a quintessential piece within the superhero subgenre and in a capital work of the ninth art.

But those same reasons that gave such a great importance to the maxi-series and that continue to fall in love with the world more than three decades later, are revealed as a double-edged sword that has caused cold sweats and fears – luckily, mostly unfounded – to fandom every time it has been announced a new translation of media from the original material, either for the big or the small screen.

It happened with the version of Zack Snyder released in 2009 and has happened again in 2019 with the proposal of Damon Lindelof for HBO. Two visions and two ways of approaching Moore and Gibbons' work radically different that came preceded by suspicion and distrust, but that, for servers, are nothing more than a couple of master classes on how to adapt a classic, a priori, misfit.

Snyder and the devout fidelity

Facing the ‘Watchmen’ of Snyder and Lindelof could, with a rapid and superficial assessment of the nature and mechanisms of both, lead to the erroneous conclusion that the 2009 feature film is exempt from any type of risk both narrative and creative.

There have been many voices that have defended the idea that screenwriters David Hayter and Alex Tse – as well as the director – limited themselves to copy and paste, except for changes like the third act – in which there is no trace of the transdimensional mutant – the history, structure and vignettes of the source. However, although this statement does not cease to be, in a way, true, the big mistake comes to the belittle your task by calling it "simple".

There is enormous complexity in transfer a text like ‘Watchmen’ from paper to the screen with great fidelity without making severe linguistic or structural modifications; but Hayter, Tse and Snyder managed to bring a narrative of the comic to the movies with tremendous purity, keeping intact elements such as voiceovers and improper cadences of a movie, and leaving the attempt alive.

This success becomes even more evident if it fits with an 'Ultimate Cut' that exceeds three and a half hours of footage by extending what was seen in the film set and interspersing with the main story, as was the case in the comic, the ' Stories of the black ship '. A triple somersault with ringlets, enriched with a formal home brand treatment —Excessive for some, delicious for the undersigned — and that continue to claim as a true superhero cathedral.

Lindelof and the reinvention

Far from the sickly fidelity, almost reverence, of Zack Snyder's film, an approach of Damon Lindelof to ‘Watchmen’ that was not exempt from premature criticism and various apprehensions. The fame of dizzying the partridge between insane twists and subplots without answers that preceded the screenwriter and showrunner made many fear the worst for, later, close mouths with an authentic almost perfect cathodic bombshell look where you look.

Perhaps the best of the last great series of the year – and of the decade -, beyond its impeccable narrative, is the way in which its chief responsible has approached the universe created by Alan Moore, understood the discursive intentions of the British and assimilated the spirit of the original comic to shape a completely new story that adapts to the status quo and current concerns.

It is very difficult to describe the “Watchmen” of Damon Lindelof with a specific word, and that is where its greatest virtue lies. The show works at the same time as free adaptation with essence of expanded universe, how sequel that takes advantage and retakes the facts and the canon of the base material, and as a kind of "Remix" – and this I think is the right term – that introduces in a cocktail shaker the hallmarks of the printed work to synthesize a refreshing and exquisite mejunje.

In this way, the legacy of the Ozymandias attack on New York City – this time with cyclopean "squid" included – allows to develop a large assortment of readings on the rise of the extreme supremacist right in North America, the consequences of a racial conflict still present and the transfer of harmful ideals, fears, traumas and prejudices between generations in a reality in which interplanetary odyssey, masked vigilantes and bluish gods They are the order of the day.

But the renovating airs of the ‘Watchmen’ of 2019 are not at odds with its author expressing his admiration for the maxi-series chapter after chapter. Where Snyder opted for literalness, Lindelof has flooded with references about nine hours of top-notch television that also make an enviable use of classic characters, readjusted for a production capable of disengaging jaws between surprises, revelations and a formal packaging of ordago.

Two complementary proposals

Make me choose between ‘Watchmen’ by Zack Snyder and Damon Lindelof’s it would be like putting a kid between a rock and a hard place asking him if he loves dad or mom more; not only because of the great differences that separate them in conceptual and linguistic terms – films and series, for duration and dramatic structures are hardly comparable – but for the tremendous quality that both proposals treasure.

For this reason, rather than as rivals that face twelve rounds in a ring, you are two ways to understand the magnum opus of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons They deserve to be labeled as two complementary pieces to enjoy again and again depending on our desires and specific needs. Two jewels to see again and again to continue discovering countless details that can escape in each viewing.