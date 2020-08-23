Zack Snyder tough on critics: “My Justice League is for adults”

Share it:

The breaking news is that the first Snyder Cut trailer was leaked, except to be removed after a few minutes, and unsurprisingly there was no shortage of ecstatic and critical comments. One out of all attracted the attention of Zack Snyder, who responded rather caustically.

A Twitter user, after seeing the first images that, as not yet authorized, we have not reported, wrote:

“In short, the Justice League’s Snyder Cut trailer features the same movie we’ve seen before! [ci sono] many scenes deleted from the distribution campaign, but otherwise they seem only alternative shots of already existing scenes. “.

As we said, Snyder’s response was not long in coming: “You said you found the montage of Justice League as interesting as the Saturday morning cartoons… Well this is done for adults, [ecco il motivo per cui non ti è piaciuto:] you are not in the right age group. Moreover, it’s funny that he comments on a leaked trailer“.

In short, Snyder does not just send her to say and, after the grueling fight with Warner Bros. and deal with HBO Max, it is more understandable. After the diffusion of the leaked images, it is now certain that the official trailer of the Snyder Cut will soon be distributed, which of course we will show you in real time, but, in the meantime, enjoy the latest exciting teaser of Justice League.