 Zack Snyder thinks they should do a Batman v Superman sequel and more trivia from the movie

This afternoon the director Zack Snyder has made a live streaming at the same time as I was watching the movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", on the occasion of the fourth anniversary since its premiere. As a result, he has begun to tell many details and curiosities for the most fans because he precisely delves into ideas or small details that were in his mind and never materialized in the film.

Most of them are minor details that help to shape and better understand the message, or expand the plan that Zack Snyder had for that great project that he had in his mind and that ended up being halfway there.

One of the themes that has come back, for example, is something that he already revealed at the time, and that is to know that, although it is not included in the film, the actor Harry Lennix who played the General Swanwick in "The Man of Steel" and in this "Batman v Superman", was really Martian Manhunter the whole time. It also confirms that this one knew that Clark was Superman and he was aware of the relationship between him and Lois.

At the level of curiosity about the photo in which we see Wonder Woman in a war with Steve Trevor, and which was later used for the solo film of this one, at first it was not raised that it was referring to the First World War (1914-1918), as seen in Wonder Woman. In fact, Snyder thought of it for the Crimean War (1853-1856), and even considered timing it in the American Civil War (1861-1865), but all of that was before conceiving the history of Wonder Woman, which finally located it for the Great War.

The director has clarified a little more the Jimmy Olsen theme, that we see the beginning of the film. He clarifies that the actor Michael Cassidy that we see there portray him, is really a CIA agent who pretends to be Olsen for that infiltrated mission. He also reconfirms his death, and that it is clear that he would not bring him back, because precisely his idea of ​​the film is to see himself about the consequences, so bringing Olsen to life would have repercussions and messages that are not what aims to.

It's great that he's at the CIA. Speak four languages. Jimmy has never really been involved … People always ask me if he's dead. Do we see it again? I do not think so.

Another additional interesting detail about the film is that it has explained that the Superman's dying scream, when stabbed by Doomsday at the end of the movie, it was the sound that woke up Mother Boxes on Earth and alerted Apokolips with a clear message about Earth:

There is no Kryptonian here.

We finish off with other ideas and minor details, such as:

His conception of Superan's Fortress of Solitude is that, as he understands it, it is more a concept and inner solitude in itself than a real physical place.

Delving into Batman's nightmare, Zack Snyder clarifies that version we see Superman had succumbed to the Anti-Life Equation and I was working for Darkseid.

and I was working for Darkseid. He comments that Alfred in the movie lives in a small trailer while Bruce lives in the glass house by the lake. Zack wanted to juxtapose how simple their lives are on the ground versus how complex they are underground, in the Batcave.

Turning to curiosities of Lex Luthor, he explained that the LexCorp logo that we see at the entrance to his building is the last piece of the old company that his father set up.

Regarding the Aquaman cameo, he comments that we see him with the mother's trident because he was probably training, because he only used it at those times, since he would otherwise be in the possession of Vulko.

As another curiosity or desire that the filmmaker shares is wanting to see a real action film that adapts "The Return of the Dark Knight", because it believes that BvS does not impose that this happens.

Once again, Snyder explains that Bruce is becoming something he has always fought against, the enemy. The Martha's scene is precisely to bring Bruce back to reality, because there he realizes that he almost crosses that line. It was what he defines as a moment to redeem himself.

Batman v Superman sequel … and Justice League?

The main course, and it was also why many followed the live show, was to see if there was any mention of the already called “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, that is, their Snyder Cut from the coral film. At the end of the film, with a certain tone of humor or retintin as we see it, Snyder has finished the direct throwing out the idea that they should, not including him, make a sequel to Batman v Superman someday. It does not specify much more about it, but many see it as a stone towards Warner Bros. and the theme of "League of Justice".

You know what? They should do a sequel to this movie someday, it would be amazing. That would be really something different. Yes, I want to know what happens to these guys. I mean, in the end they don't, I don't know, they form some …

Unexpectedly, right there, the broadcast was cut and nothing else has been known, leaving the question of whether he was going to say more than "League of Justice". He did say well before all this, something that we already knew and that his plan for all this included a total arc of five Justice League movies.

