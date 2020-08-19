Zack Snyder teases the DC FanDome with a new photo of Cyborg from Justice League

Share it:

When it is now very little to DC FanDome, the long-awaited DC and Warner event for the presentation of upcoming upcoming films, the director Zack Snyder piqued the hype of fans by sharing a new image from the director's cut of Justice League.

As you can see below the image, arrived via Snyder's account for the social network Vero, features Ray Fisher's Victor Stone in the famous football game sequence glimpsed in one of the first official trailers of the cinecomic of 2017 subsequently cut from the official editing arrived in the room after the changes by Warner and Joss Whedon.

Impossible to say at the moment how much of the story of Victor Stone will be told, both the director and the actor have repeatedly specified how much the character is the central pivot (or soul) around which the film revolves, and with a duration of over four hours it is possible that the storyline of Cyborg will be 'slightly' different and expanded from that seen in the cinema.

Another big change should have to do with Darkseid, with actor Nick McKinless who on Instagram some time ago had revealed the existence of an entire fight sequence between Ares and a young Darkseid during the scene of the first invasion of the Earth: the actor explained that he was chosen as a god of war for the scene, whose training lasted a good four months. However, he was not credited with the theatrical cut of the film.

