Zack Snyder suggests new clues about the premiere of his Justice League version

After receiving the recent support of Ben Affleck for the long-awaited release of Snyder cut Justice League, Zack Snyder has shown the prize he is offering in a raffle that the filmmaker has organized. The photo, published on his VERO profile and collected by the ComicBook news portal, shows the clapperboard that the filmmaker used to shoot the tape.

The valuable collection item has some funny messages for the winner, including a wink that suggests the premiere of Snyder Cut. "Something great with Batman, Superman, Lois or Detective Marciano," said Snyder. "So this is the prize … it's the board we use every day on the JL set and on the back something else."

"Please extend to the bearer of this board the right to pass all security protocols and the permission to operate this movie scene and the synchronization marker on the set of any additional photographs for the film known as the League of Justice of Zack Snyder in the unlikely and purely speculative case that such a photograph is necessary"says the image on the back.

What is that purely speculative and improbable event that Snyder refers to? Many fans have rushed to ensure that the premiere of the Snyder Cut is imminent, so we must be aware of the possible announcements made by the director in his main social networks.

The latest images published by the filmmaker about his version of Justice League showed captures of the most emblematic scenes of the film. When can we enjoy the job in full? For now, that information is only held by Zack Snyder, although it is clear that, after the support the director receives each day, the arrival of the Snyder Cut is imminent.