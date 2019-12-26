General News

 Zack Snyder shares new Justice League images and confirms that he had more Knightmare sequences

December 26, 2019
Maria Rivera
The director Zack Snyder is much more active in these Christmas dates in relation to his Snyder Cut of "League of Justice". In these days he has released new images corresponding to deleted scenes, which add to his statements yesterday influencing the idea that his version of the film is almost finished.

In these new images we can see an image of Clark and Lois in front of a window —Inviting us to think of a greater development of Superman, and not the fleeting story that the Kryptonian had—, Flash and Cyborg digging Superman's grave or another cyborg close-up on the rooftop.

Accompanying each of these images, the director has included a phrase. Interestingly, a user has joined all these phrases and has discovered that combined, they form an excerpt from one of the dialogues between King Arthur and Percival of the film “Excalibur” of 1981, there are important parallels between that film and "Batman v Superman". Interestingly, it is one of the films that were being broadcast in the cinema at the scene of the murder of Bruce's parents seen in "Batman v Superman", and in turn is a poster that served as a "connection" with the film "Joker".

Another detail to note is that in a response to a fan, the director has confirmed that his assembly had more Knightmare sequences, that world / future seen in "Batman v Superman" in which the Dark Knight sees a possible future in which there is a regime established by Superman.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

