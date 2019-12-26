Zack Snyder shares a new capture of his Justice League assembly

Share it:

If director Zack Snyder keeps pace with the publication of material on his assembly of League of Justice In a few months it will not be necessary for Warner Bros. to publish its version of the tape, we can mount it ourselves by passing all the published captures.

This Christmas we have had a good portion of Snyder's hand frames, who has published unpublished scenes starring characters such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and even Steppenwolf. They are all in the following gallery.

Far from losing strength, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has been gaining momentum in recent weeks. Partly helped by the constant publication of material that Snyder has in his possession.

It is highly likely that we will never see the movie as Snyder thought, but at least we will have new images to review for years, because the director has no intention of stopping talking about him.

