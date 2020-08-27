Zack Snyder reveals his favorite superhero of all time, and it’s not Batman!

Share it:

Guest at the DC FanDome to present the first official trailer of the Justice League Snyder Cut and all the details on the movie’s arrival on HBO Max, Zack Snyder answered questions from some special guests including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot.

One of the usual questions in these cases came from Affleck, who asked the director what it was his favorite superhero ever.

After joking about the actor’s suggestion, who obviously expected to receive “Batman” as an answer, Snyder explained that his favorite superhero it is still part of the DC world. “He’s absolutely Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan. To me he’s really awesome as a quantum superhero.”

While not citing any member of the Justice League, the director immediately thought of a high comic book icon that he faced in his filmography. As many of you know, Doctor Manhattan was one of the stars of the Watchmen miniseries signed by Damond Lindelof for HBO, and who knows if the new interpretation has managed to win over even a fan of the character like Snyder.

Meanwhile, Snyder has also confirmed in recent days that his Justice League cut will revisit an important scene from Batman v Superman.