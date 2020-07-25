Zack Snyder, not only Justice League: do you know the four hour version of Watchmen?

Share it:

Now that the Justice League Snyder Cut the director is finally officialZack Snyder will hit the record for the longest cinecomic in the history of cinema.

The film HBO Max, indeed, will last around a duration of four and a half hours (or even will be divided into a six-episode mini series), which will greatly exceed the three-hour duration of Avengers: Endgame and even the minutage of the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, always by Snyder and always three hours.

However, the 180-minute cap the director had already passed in the past thanks to Watchmen: it's about a 215-minute version of the cinecomic which exceeded 186 minutes of the director's cut and obviously 162 minutes of the theatrical edition.

This extra minutage comes from the addition of the animated short film "Tales of the Black Freighte" r, created as a part but inserted in the film to perfectly reflect the progress of Moore's story. But which one does Snyder prefer among the three versions? In an old interview, he revealed:

"I prefer Director's Cut … I think if you are a crazy fan, which is fine, the Ultimate Cut with the Black Vessel is the maximum enjoyment, you can go crazy if you love comics as I love it. But as a director I have to say that the Director's Cut, therefore the film without Il Vascello Nero, is the perfect version for me. I really wanted to do Il Vascello, but it wasn't meant to be included in the film and I don't think the story is 100% organic with that animated film mounted together with the rest. So for me, the best version is the Director's Cut. "

