Zack Snyder, Netflix turns his new Army of the Dead movie into a franchise!

The world of Army of the Dead, new film directed by Zack Snyder per Netflix, is preparing to expand into a franchise thanks to the possibilities of the streaming on demand service.

A few minutes it was indeed announced that Snyder will also develop a currently untitled prequel film and anime TV series for the platform, with the two projects that will be part of a new narrative universe.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to partner with Netflix again to expand the ‘Army of the Dead’ universe with both an international prequel and through exploration of animation.“Snyder said in an official statement.”It has been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix wants to place such importance on this great new intellectual property.”

Army of the Dead by Snyder stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder and Samantha Win. The original film is produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Collerò and will be released on Netflix in 2021: The story follows a group of mercenaries in a zombie-infested Las Vegas as they try to carry out the biggest heist ever attempted.

Shay Hatten, one of the authors of the screenplay for Army of the Dead, will write both the prequel and the anime series. The prequel will be directed and starring Schweighöfer e will follow his character Ludwig Dieter, whom we will meet in Army of the Dead. The film will also be produced by Snyder and Coller together with Pantaleon Films’ Schweighöfer and Dan Maag.

Schweighöfer stated: “It has already been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful project together with Zack Synder – a fascinating project. I am happy that it is now being developed on so many different levels“.

The anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, will instead tell the story of the origins of the character of Bautista and his rescue team during the early days of the fall of Las Vegas, when they face the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. Zack Snyder will direct two episodes of the series, while Jay Oliva (“Batman: The Dark Knight Returns”) will serve as showrunner and direct two more episodes of the series. Among the producers always Snyder and Coller together with Olivia and Hatten. Bautista, De la Reguera, Notaro, Hardwick and Purnell will also reprise their roles in the anime.

