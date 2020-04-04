Zack Snyder explains why Superman kills in 'The Man of Steel'

Share it:

No superhero kills, until he does. If you thought that Superman was the exception to the rule, the man in the cape has also once stained his hands with blood. Especially remembered is the time in 'The Man of Steel', the tape directed by Zack Snyder in 2013 that marked the return to the world of the feature film of the iconic superhero and left an ending that froze viewers: the character of Henry Cavill – that this year has given us 'The Witcher' – he killed General Zod in cold blood.

Well, at the time the actor explained why such a traumatic moment happened, and now its director has brought the issue back to light. Why make him crackle like that? Snyder recently left his thoughts on a Twitter thread (via Movieweb):

"Superman is saving the world (…) he is serving himself the greater good. It's like an Ozymandias-like setting, you know, it's doing a great sacrifice to save the world. Zod is a powerful guy. To suggest that you could defeat him without him winning is hardly realistic or the kind of consequence I wanted from my superhero movies. "

The director wanted to make it clear what he likes to see from the comics on the screen, referring not only to the way of acting with 'The Iron Man' also with his'Watchmen'(2009), an adaptation that the past past also came in series format to become one of HBO's greatest hits. And it's the consequences:

"I don't like this idea where there are no consequences, that these characters come to our world creating and solving giant problems"

Whether or not we agree with the parallelism of the terms death-consequences, it is always interesting to hear from the creator's mouth what his thought process was that led him to the end of the 'Man of Steel'.

