 Zack Snyder explains how Batman v Superman's future Justice League 2 message fits

We retrieved director Zack Snyder's comments while watching "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" to talk of "League of Justice". In other words, he explicitly said nothing, but ended the streaming "abruptly" leaving what seemed clearly a message regarding his Snyder Cut, but in that special summary we did we did not comment on Snyder's words about something he wanted to explore in the sequel movie of the superhero group.

Everything is related to that sequence of Bruce Wayne's nightmare in which he stands at a time when Superman has succumbed to Darkseid and the Anti-Life Equation, and together they rule the world as if it were a true dictatorship.

Snyder explains that in that nightmare, Superman searches for Batman, and Superman's troops set a trap for Batman because "Batman is the guy Superman is looking for, more than anyone." However, this sequence, and especially that final moment in which Flash alerts Batman with an unclear message, has been widely commented on by fans.

In your comments, Zack Snyder explain what his plans for "Justice League 2" would have recovered that moment from the nightmare, because it was precisely going to show the moment in which the group decides at what specific moment Flash must travel to warn Bruce about the future that lies ahead if they do not avoid it.

I had an idea that in the future, when [the Justice League] is talking about sending Flash back to warn [Bruce Wayne], that Cyborg would be doing the math to send him back and say: ‘I have two possibilities of where to send Flash back in time. The numbers point to two moments to warn you [Bruce] ’. In plan, [debate] whether it should be near the time this event could happen, where Lois could be killed, or Bruce is unable to stop it, or whatever is going to happen, it would be important for Flash to appear close to that moment so that Bruce could understand the reality of it. And so in the future, Bruce tells Cyborg ‘Well, what time would you send me back… what time would you send me back right now?’

In "Batman v Superman" We could see that The Flash appeared to Bruce to warn him about Superman, but he realized that his message came "too soon" and disappeared. For this reason, in this second film we would have seen that Bruce suggests that the message be sent to him somewhat later:

Bruce says to him: ‘Do the other, because you already sent it back here and it was too soon, so send me to the other moment’. This is how you can get [The Flash] back.

In other words, the sequel would have created a new timeline in which The Flash would warn Superman of the disappearance of Lois Lane, something that he would have understood at the time, thus helping Batman to prevent this bleak future from coming true.

In the new timeline, it goes to a different point in time that is closer to the event that we haven't seen yet in this [Batman v Superman] movie, ”says Zack Snyder.

The plan therefore for those three Justice League films was to show in a second part how the Justice League decides to step forward and face Darkseid, but losing the battle when Darkseid kills Lois and corrupts Superman with the Anti-Life Equation. That second movie ends with the League scattering while Darkseid turned Earth into that apocalyptic world we see in Bruce's nightmare / vision.

Justice League 3 would show the Flash going back to the past with another warning message but at another point in time, thus making Lois save herself, redeem Superman and defend Earth from Darkseid's invasion.