 Zack Snyder explains again that his assembly of Justice League is finished

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Director Zack Snyder continues to use the Vero social network to advance his version of "League of Justice" in opposition to the movie that reached theaters, which he already openly acknowledges does not correspond to his initial intention. On this occasion, the filmmaker has again clarified that his so-called Snyder cut It is finished for practical purposes.

In response to a fan who directly asks him to say if his version is finished or not (something that has been the fruit of debate since the premiere of the movie in theaters), Snyder has commented that the state of completion of its assembly is not much different from the final snaps of its other projects.

The movie is not 100%, I still want to do some things but as always happens with my movies. I am not sure of the difference that implies in terms of the state of completion of the tape.

In another post, the director explained that he has not yet seen the version of cinemas (which was completed and extensively modified by Joss Whedon) because "people of trust" You have been told that you better never see her.

OTHER: Zack Snyder Answers a Question About the Completion of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” from r / DC_Cinematic

Via information | Vero (via Comic Book)