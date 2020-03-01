 Zack Snyder could advance a round of filming for his version of Justice League

Share it:

Not long ago the director Zack Snyder announced through the social network Vero a contest among his followers in which he encouraged them to make their own posters for their version of "League of Justice", which has been referring for a long time as “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. Today the finalists have been announced and the announcement of the award could give important clues about the future of this court that has created a whole movement in social networks with remarkable visibility.

The prize will be one of the clappers they used during the filming of the film but the interesting thing comes when we read the messages that they include (Snyder himself says that the backside brings a special message). In front we can read in the description of the scene “Something cool with Batman, Superman, Lois or the Martian Detective”, the number of shots "The necessary to make it amazing" and on the date it appears "T.B.D.", the acronym in English of “Pending announcement”. The reverse includes this message that explicitly speaks of a “Hypothetical return to the shoot”:

Please grant the holder of this clapperboard the right to pass all security checks and obtain permission to operate this device on the set of additional photography of the film known as “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” in the purely speculative scenario that filming takes place.

We do not know if the director is playing with us or his pressures are coming into effect, but considering that Batman is explicitly mentioned and Ben Affleck has recently announced that he has finished his stage with the character (although he has only had good words for Snyder ).

If true we can only speculate on what Snyder would like to finish, maybe give a more closed end to his version, which was just one more chapter in his plan?