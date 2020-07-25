Zack Snyder confirms a wonderful Watchmen easter-egg cut by Man of Steel

Share it:

The live commentary of Man of Steel during which Zack Snyder announced the director’s cut of Justice League will go down in history for its final minutes, but during its duration it has also served to reveal some goodies on the production of the 2013 cinecomic with Henry Cavill.

Specifically, the director revealed to fans that in his original plans the film was to contain a fantastic easter egg tied to Watchmen, and in particular to the famous Doctor Manhattan.

Snyder confirmed that a cinecomic scene should have referred to Doctor Manhattan: the scene in question would have concerned a blue flow from Mars and intercepted by a government satellite, which would have been framed in the background. In the comics of Watchmen (and in Snyder’s film, and in Damon Lindelof’s TV series), Doctor Manhattan exiles himself on the Red Planet, but Snyder did not specify whether the character would physically appear.

Eventually, the director would take the whim inserting an easter-egg of Watchmen in Batman v Superman, in particular in the scene in which Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent fight at the port (on one wall you can notice in the foreground the writing “Who Watches The Watchmen?”).

Recall that Snyder originally planned a narrative arc of five films composed of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and a trilogy of Justice League. Regarding Watchmen, HBO continued the legacy of the comics by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons with the homonymous and acclaimed TV series of 2019.

