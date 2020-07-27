Zack Snyder anticipates Green Lantern and reveals who decided to let him leave Justice League

Share it:

Speaking to a panel dedicated to him during Justice Con, the director Zack Snyder revealed a lot of information on the highly anticipated director's cut Justice League, which after years of waiting will arrive on the HBO Max streaming on demand service in the first months of 2021.

After showing a preview scene with Superman in the black costume and revealing that the title of the film could change due to legal issues, the director said how it came to the controversial choice to leave the set during production and especially who made the decision, communicated to the public shortly after the death of his daughter Autumn, who committed suicide while filming the film.

"The choice to leave the film was mine and my wife's, and it came in light of what had happened. It was communicated to those in duty and all the rest. We didn't know who would replace me, let's say that at that moment we were rather distracted."

As fans will remember, Snyder resigned from post-production work Justice League in May 2017 after the death of his daughter. He was replaced by Joss Whedon, e over time, various speculations have arisen on the matter, many of which concerned the fact that the director may not have voluntarily left the turbulent past with the Warner Bros management. However, Snyder's comments during Justice Con seem to finally clarify this.

Later in the interview There was also talk of Green Lantern's arrival in the film, whose famous logo appears in the graphics of some celebratory t-shirts designed for the virtual convention. Snyder, head of t-shirt design, said only: "I put it on, didn't I?", before offering a fairly cryptic expression.